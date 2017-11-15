Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Dismisses Chiwenga, Says Coup Threats Treasonous

THE statement by the Commander of the Defence Forces (ZDF) Constantino Chiwenga is calculated to disturb national peace and stability, Zanu PF national spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, said.

Moyo said his party reaffirms the primacy of the politics over the gun and will never succumb to any threats coming from members of the uniformed forces.

His statement comes a day after Chiwenga, flanked by Zimbabwe National Army top brass, issued a strong worded statement over the current goings on within the ruling party and threatened a coup d'état if President Robert Mugabe does not reign in politicians linked to G40 faction.

Chiwenga, who is linked to a faction within Zanu PF of expelled former vice president Emerson Mnangagwa, also demanded that the purging of Zanu PF members who have a history of the liberation struggle must come to an end.

"It is against an understanding that the statement issued by General Constantino Chiwenga purporting to speak on behalf of the ZDF was not only surprising but was an outrageous vitiation of professional soldiership and his war time record as a high ranking freedom fighter entrusted with Command responsibility in a free and democratic Zimbabwe."

Moyo added, "The said statement by General Chiwenga which was not signed, and which did not represent the rest of the Command element, suggests treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection and violent challenge to the Constitutional Order."

When Chiwenga read his statement at KG6 army barracks in Harare he was flanked by over 30 generals.

"Indeed, this is what happens when the gun seeks to overreach by dictating to politics and norms of constitutionality," said Zanu PF.

"As the party running the democratically elected Government of Zimbabwe, Zanu PF will never succumb to any threats least of all, those deriving from conduct that is inconsistent with tenets of democracy and constitutionalism."

The ruling party statement further says Army Commanders have a short memory as not far back President Mugabe reminded members of the uniformed forces of their subordinate place and role viz-a-viz the Political Authority of the land.

"By yesterday's (Monday) reprehensible conduct, it would appear that this wise counsel not only went unheeded but was flagrantly flouted in deference to factional politics and personal ambitions," he said.

"Such conduct stands unreservedly condemned not only in the party, but also in our Southern African Region and the entire African continent where subversion of Constitutional Authority is frowned upon and regarded as an absolute anathema."