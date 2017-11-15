Kenya: TY Dolla $ign, Nasty C, Kansoul to Perform At 'Jameson Connects Kenya'

American singer Ty Dolla $ign will headline this year's Jameson Connects Kenya experience slated for December 2 at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Jameson has also secured South Africa's Nasty C as the second lead act for the event.

Local acts Khaligraph Jones, Kagwe Mungai and The Kansoul alongside DJs Jack Rooster, Burn, Bash, Kace, Mellow and DJ Butch Norman are also set to perform at the annual event, which is in its fourth edition.

Best known for his singles Paranoid, Or Nah, and Blasé, as well as his writing contributions to Loyal, Post to Be, and FourFiveSeconds, among others, Ty Dolla Sign has multiple critically acclaimed hits.

He has collaborated with many internationally renowned artists including Future, Wiz Khalifa, Migos, The Weekend and Travis Scott, among many others.

AWARD WINNING RAPPER

Nasty C is an award-winning rapper from Durban, South Africa who has also collaborated with some of the industry's biggest artists including French Montana, Dj Maphorisa and Major Lazer.

"Jameson Connects is a festival that aims to connect consumers through various experiences from music, games, fun, food and fashion. Consumers are given the opportunity to engage with their favourite food vendors, enjoy free haircuts from celebrity barbers, see incredible sneaker displays, watch live sports (EPL and Dubai 7s) compete in foosball competitions to win amazing prizes, turning strangers into friends all through the Irish Whiskey Brand; Jameson" said Esther Muhoro, Pernod Ricard marketing manager.

BRING PEOPLE TOGETHER

In line with its agenda to bring together people for a truly authentic experience, Jameson Connects will this year have pre parties in Mombasa and Eldoret in which experiences expected at the December 2 festival will be shared to fans, in line with the all-inclusive nature of the brand.

The spirit of Jameson Connects is courtesy of the Jameson family motto 'Sine Metu', which means 'Without Fear', and has been at the heart of the brand since its creation in 1780.

It appears on every bottle and has inspired Jameson to continuously innovate, collaborate and create truly authentic experiences.

"We aim to inspire people to let go of their social fears and embrace a real moment to bond and connect with friends, family and strangers alike" added Ms. Muhoro.