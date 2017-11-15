Kenya: Jaguar Threatens to 'Beat Up' Babu Owino Again Over Uhuru Insults

Starehe MP Charles Njagua, alias Jaguar has threatened to beat up Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and anyone else who insults President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at a free diabetes screening held at Moi Avenue Primary School, the young politician said he is not afraid to come to blows with any person who disrespects President Kenyatta.

"Sisi hatutaki matusi. Kama unataka kumtusi President Uhuru Kenyatta, wewe mtusi, na tukipatana wewe utapigwa. Sisi ni vijana na hata mimi naeza mtusi Mheshimiwa Raila Odinga, lakini siwezi mtusi kwa sababu namheshimu kama kiongozi wa Nasa," Mr Njagua said.

The two lawmakers fought at the Parliemnat Buildings last month over an argument on the legitimacy of the presidency.

An investigation into the matter has already been instituted by the Parliament's security officers with the first legislators staring at the risk of being kicked out of Parliament for a maximum of 28 days.

The musician turned politician also said that he and his constituents are waiting for the Supreme Court ruling confirming Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the presidential election.

The legislator promised to reclaim grabbed markets and let hawkers sell their wares in peace.

He also condemned the bill for the secession of 40 counties drafted by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.