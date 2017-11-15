14 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jaguar Threatens to 'Beat Up' Babu Owino Again Over Uhuru Insults

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Agewa Magut

Starehe MP Charles Njagua, alias Jaguar has threatened to beat up Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and anyone else who insults President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking at a free diabetes screening held at Moi Avenue Primary School, the young politician said he is not afraid to come to blows with any person who disrespects President Kenyatta.

"Sisi hatutaki matusi. Kama unataka kumtusi President Uhuru Kenyatta, wewe mtusi, na tukipatana wewe utapigwa. Sisi ni vijana na hata mimi naeza mtusi Mheshimiwa Raila Odinga, lakini siwezi mtusi kwa sababu namheshimu kama kiongozi wa Nasa," Mr Njagua said.

The two lawmakers fought at the Parliemnat Buildings last month over an argument on the legitimacy of the presidency.

An investigation into the matter has already been instituted by the Parliament's security officers with the first legislators staring at the risk of being kicked out of Parliament for a maximum of 28 days.

The musician turned politician also said that he and his constituents are waiting for the Supreme Court ruling confirming Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the presidential election.

The legislator promised to reclaim grabbed markets and let hawkers sell their wares in peace.

He also condemned the bill for the secession of 40 counties drafted by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.

Kenya

Cheeky Man 'Catches' Fish From Nairobi Potholes

A cheeky Nairobian is on a mission to expose the city's pothole menace after he went 'fishing' on several spots. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.