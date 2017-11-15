Kenya: Riara University Bags 8 Awards in East Africa Student Film Festival

Riara University (RU) bagged eight awards during the 2017 East Africa Student Film Festival.

Seven of the awards were first place and the eighth was runners up.

RU emerged overall winner with the eight awards with Daystar University coming second.

The East Africa Student Film Festival is an annual event organized by Daystar University - Kenya to offer student filmmakers across East Africa an exclusive prospect to not only interact with their peers but also gain the recognition of industry practitioners and other stakeholders.

This year, there was participation from universities in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The RU communication and multimedia journalism department submitted entries in various categories.

Below is the list of awards won by RU:

CATEGORY POSITION

1 Best Director Bobby Owuor Winner

2 Best Screenwriter Bobby Owuor Winner

3 Best smartphone Production Awards Love Don't Love Me Winner

4 Best smartphone Production Awards Zanzibar Vlog Runners Up

5 Best Make-Up Designer The Drift Winner

6 Best Production Design Milkah Gichaga Winner

7 Best Motion Graphics The Drift Winner

8 Best Short Film The Drift Winner