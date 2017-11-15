14 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Riara University Bags 8 Awards in East Africa Student Film Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddy Kagera

Riara University (RU) bagged eight awards during the 2017 East Africa Student Film Festival.

Seven of the awards were first place and the eighth was runners up.

RU emerged overall winner with the eight awards with Daystar University coming second.

The East Africa Student Film Festival is an annual event organized by Daystar University - Kenya to offer student filmmakers across East Africa an exclusive prospect to not only interact with their peers but also gain the recognition of industry practitioners and other stakeholders.

This year, there was participation from universities in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The RU communication and multimedia journalism department submitted entries in various categories.

Below is the list of awards won by RU:

CATEGORY POSITION

1 Best Director Bobby Owuor Winner

2 Best Screenwriter Bobby Owuor Winner

3 Best smartphone Production Awards Love Don't Love Me Winner

4 Best smartphone Production Awards Zanzibar Vlog Runners Up

5 Best Make-Up Designer The Drift Winner

6 Best Production Design Milkah Gichaga Winner

7 Best Motion Graphics The Drift Winner

8 Best Short Film The Drift Winner

Kenya

Supreme Court Locks Ruling Party, Opposition Out of Case

The National Super Alliance and Jubilee Party were last evening kicked out of the petitions filed at the Supreme Court,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.