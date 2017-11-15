Nigeria: Military Announces Joint Exercise With Sister Security Agencies

The Nigerian Defence authorities have announced the second phase of its quarterly 'route march exercise' involving the military and other security agencies.

The match will hold on Saturday, John Enenche, the Director Defence Information, said in Abuja on Tuesday.

The scheduled route march which is tagged "Together We Are" comprises the military, para-military and other security agencies in Nigeria and began on July 1.

Mr. Enenche, a major-general, said the first exercise achieved it main objectives which was to "protect lives and property, ensure unity and progress, support democracy, uphold the constitution and to defend national interest in Nigeria."

He also said the exercise would enhance cooperation between the military and other security agencies across the country.

"The physical fitness of members of the Security and Response Agencies is germaine to the effectiveness of its members, especially in the face of contemporary security challenges in the country," he said.

"In the same vein, group interaction through an exercise such as route march is an enhancer of espirit de corps and harmony among members of the Security Response Agencies," he added.

Mr. Enenche also urged members of the public living in Abuja and across the nation not to panic over the movement of troops and other security agencies in the course of the exercise on Saturday morning.

The Abuja exercise will begin from the old parade ground area 10 by 6.am.

The conference was attended by representatives from Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Federal Road Safety Commission and others.