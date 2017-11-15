Rwanda: Cecafa - Amavubi Set for Senior Challenge Cup Preps

Amavubi will regroup on November 19 to start preparations ahead of the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup, which will be held in Kenya from November 25 to December 9.

Head coach Antoine Hey told Times Sport that arrangements have been made to ensure that all players are in camp next Sunday.

Rwanda qualified for CHAN 2018 finals in Morocco after playing out a goalless draw against Ethiopia in the second leg of their Play-off qualifying tie on Sunday at Kigali Stadium. Amavubi had won 3-2 in the first leg in Addis Ababa, a week earlier.

"The CECAFA games are very important for us, so we have to prepare the team effectively. We want to use the tournament as part of preparations for CHAN finals," affirmed Hey before adding that, "We must ensure that we have a strong team in place."

The German tactician added, "CECAFA is a very tough competition that we want to win. We have qualified for CHAN and so we want to use these games for the honor of the country and in terms of our own improvement."

"I expect a good performance from the players since their performance will determine the team that we pick for CHAN finals tournament, so they (players) know the stakes are pretty high," noted the former Kenya trainer.

CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup brings together all the national teams of the 13 member countries, but organizers have invited Libya and Zimbabwe, who have confirmed their participation.

Uganda are the defending champions having won the annual regional tournament, a record 14th time in Addis Ababa, in 2015 after beating Rwanda 1-0 in the final.

Last year, CECAFA failed to stage its two main annual competitions-the Senior Challenge Cup and Kagame Club Championship.

Meanwhile, Kagame Club Championship will be held in April 2018, in Djibouti, according to the CECAFA Secretary General, Nicolas Musonye.

Rwanda will host the CECAFA Women's Challenge Cup next year, while Burundi will organize the CECAFA U-17 tournament.

Last year's edition of the CECAFA Women's Challenge Cup was held in Uganda but Rwanda failed to go past the group stage, losing to Tanzania and Ethiopia respectively.