Kenya: Cheeky Man 'Catches' Fish From Nairobi Potholes

A cheeky Nairobian is on a mission to expose the city's pothole menace after he went 'fishing' on several spots.
The man, identified as Patrick Ngugi on Twitter (@ThePatrickNgugi), posted the hilarious photos of himself fishing complete with his catch.
He also used a kayak in one of the spots.
Mr Ngugi went fishing on Biashara Street where a pool of water has remained stagnant just before joining Moi Avenue. Here, pedestrians are forced to risk their lives by walking on the busy highway.
@KenyanTraffic @johnaglionby @bonifacemwangi Met this guy on my way to work today. Biashara Street. Quite a handsome catch all thanks to @MikeSonko pic.twitter.com/DIqQSFonly
- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 14, 2017
He used his kayak to cross the road.
Current situation along Biashara Street @bonifacemwangi @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/gaK2p9Ehji
- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 13, 2017
He then tried his luck on Muindi Mbingu Street.
@KenyanTraffic @Nairobi_News Current situation at Muindu Bingu Street Nairobi @bonifacemwangi pic.twitter.com/vuSf57DTnb
- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 14, 2017
And then on Koinange Street.
@bonifacemwangi @KenyanTraffic This is how Koinange street is flowing. #NairobipotholeMenace pic.twitter.com/Lp2Oh6fFk3
- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 14, 2017
The city is dotted by numerous potholes as a result of the pounding rains.
The city roads have not undergone any repairs in the recent months.