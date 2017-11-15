15 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cheeky Man 'Catches' Fish From Nairobi Potholes

Photo: Nairobi News
Patrick Ngugi pulls a stunt at the junction of Moi Avenue and Biashara Street.
By Eddy Kagera

A cheeky Nairobian is on a mission to expose the city's pothole menace after he went 'fishing' on several spots.

The man, identified as Patrick Ngugi on Twitter (@ThePatrickNgugi), posted the hilarious photos of himself fishing complete with his catch.

He also used a kayak in one of the spots.

Mr Ngugi went fishing on Biashara Street where a pool of water has remained stagnant just before joining Moi Avenue. Here, pedestrians are forced to risk their lives by walking on the busy highway.

@KenyanTraffic @johnaglionby @bonifacemwangi Met this guy on my way to work today. Biashara Street. Quite a handsome catch all thanks to @MikeSonko pic.twitter.com/DIqQSFonly

- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 14, 2017

He used his kayak to cross the road.

Current situation along Biashara Street @bonifacemwangi @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/gaK2p9Ehji

- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 13, 2017

He then tried his luck on Muindi Mbingu Street.

@KenyanTraffic @Nairobi_News Current situation at Muindu Bingu Street Nairobi @bonifacemwangi pic.twitter.com/vuSf57DTnb

- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 14, 2017

And then on Koinange Street.

@bonifacemwangi @KenyanTraffic This is how Koinange street is flowing. #NairobipotholeMenace pic.twitter.com/Lp2Oh6fFk3

- patrickngugi.com (@ThePatrickNgugi) November 14, 2017

The city is dotted by numerous potholes as a result of the pounding rains.

The city roads have not undergone any repairs in the recent months.

