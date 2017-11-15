Kenya: Shocking Admission as Nyeri Governor Says Gakuru's Car Was Faulty

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has claimed that the Mercedes Benz that Dr Wahome Gakuru was travelling in when it crashed at Kabati in Murang'a, leading to his death, was faulty.

Mr Kahiga said this Tuesday while defending the move by the county to set aside Sh14 million for the purchase of a new car for the governor, saying vehicles assigned to the county boss were faulty.

"So many people are asking how the late Wahome Gakuru was travelling in a faulty car. But it is because his cars were faulty including the Mercedes Benz. I am borrowing CECs cars because I also do not have a car," he said during memorial prayers held at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

"My friends you want the governor to walk or ride on a motorcycle. How are we going to survive?" he posed.

GIVE UP CAR

Mr Kahiga revealed that he had been forced to give up his vehicle for use by Dr Gakuru.

"I handed over my Mitsubishi Pajero to the governor [who], in some instances, used his personal cars. He thought mine was safer and faster," he said.

The governor insisted that the items included in the budget were necessary, noting he is committed to running a transparent and accountable county government.

The Mercedes Benz Dr Gakuru was travelling in was written off after it rammed into guard rails on the Thika-Nyeri highway in Murang'a county last week.

Nyeri County will also spend Sh35 million for houses of top officials in the Sh7.8 billion supplementary budget tabled in the county assembly on Tuesday morning.

The county has retained the provisions for a car and houses in the last budget but MCAs had opposed it.

The process of buying the car, including identifying the model, had started before Dr Gakuru's death.