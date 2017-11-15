Photo: Felix Ainebyoona/Daily Monitor

Police fire bullets, teargas to disperse supporters of former Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

Mbarara — Police in Mbarara District have fired teargas and live bullets to disperse supporters of former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye.

A scuffle ensued when police blocked the four time presidential contender's car from passing through Mbarara Town High Street on his way to Kakyeka stadium where Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, who is vying for the FDC presidency, was expected to address a campaign rally ahead of the November 21 election.

Dr Besigye, his driver and FDC secretary for mobilization, Ms Ingrid Turinawe were arrested and detained at Mbarara Central Police Station.

Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson Samson Kasasira says the three have been charged with inciting violence.

How it started

At about 2pm, Dr Besigye in company of Ms Turinawe left Grand Holiday Hotel to Kakyeka stadium to canvass for votes for Mr Amuriat before being intercepted at Ahamahembe Gente where they were arrested.

Supporters started pelting stones at the police officers who fired live bullets, tear gas and sprayed water into shops where suspected protestors were hiding.

Some traders were seen closing their businesses as police and Besigye supporters continued to exchange stones and bullets.