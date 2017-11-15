Rwanda: Govt Sends Medical Relief to Somalia

On behalf of the Somali government and people of Somalia, the country's said thanked the government of Rwanda and their people for the brotherly support.

"This support responds to the tragedy that had happened on 14th October. I would also like to thank Ministers Louise Mushikiwabo and Diane Gashumba of cause the Ministry of Health of Rwanda for the efforts put till today," Somali Minister of Health, Fawziya Abaikar Nur said in a tweet.

The deadliest single blast in this country caused by a massive truck explosion killed more than 300 and wounded over 600 other.

No group has yet officially claimed the responsibility for the attack thought Somali government blamed Al Shabaab militia.