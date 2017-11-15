15 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Initiative to Promote Savings Culture

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joan Mbabazi

Efforts to promote a savings culture among Rwandans has got a boost from a new initiative to encourage the public, especially corporates, to save and invest.

The initiative aims at creating a platform for business leaders to have informal discussions to brainstorm on issues affecting the economy, according to the orgainisers.

"We want to have a platform that enables players to engage on issues pertaining the industry," noted Gaelle Kiyigi, from Rwanda Events, the organisers.

The bimonthly event aims at bringing together top players across sectors for a fun co-working luncheon to discuss a range of issues, including investment, finance, saving and business management, among others. This week's function will focus on seeking solutions to bridge the national savings gap. It is slated for November 16 in Kigali.

Last month government set a target of increasing national savings level to 20 per cent of GDP by 2020 from 10.6 per cent presently.

Besides the traditional saving vehicles like investing in land or livestock, Rwandans can now save and invest through the capital market in shares of listed firms or government and corporate bonds.

There is also the option of the RNIT Iterambere Fund that provides long-term savers a good return on investment.

Rwanda

U.S.$50 Million Invested in Renewable Energy

Rwanda's energy rollout efforts received a boost yesterday following the operationalisation of $50 million to catalyse… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.