Rwanda: New Initiative to Promote Savings Culture

Efforts to promote a savings culture among Rwandans has got a boost from a new initiative to encourage the public, especially corporates, to save and invest.

The initiative aims at creating a platform for business leaders to have informal discussions to brainstorm on issues affecting the economy, according to the orgainisers.

"We want to have a platform that enables players to engage on issues pertaining the industry," noted Gaelle Kiyigi, from Rwanda Events, the organisers.

The bimonthly event aims at bringing together top players across sectors for a fun co-working luncheon to discuss a range of issues, including investment, finance, saving and business management, among others. This week's function will focus on seeking solutions to bridge the national savings gap. It is slated for November 16 in Kigali.

Last month government set a target of increasing national savings level to 20 per cent of GDP by 2020 from 10.6 per cent presently.

Besides the traditional saving vehicles like investing in land or livestock, Rwandans can now save and invest through the capital market in shares of listed firms or government and corporate bonds.

There is also the option of the RNIT Iterambere Fund that provides long-term savers a good return on investment.