15 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Long Wait for Case Against Electionl Boycott

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maureen Kakah

Pokot South MP David Pkosing may have to wait longer before the Supreme Court hears and determines the case in which he seeks to have the Nasa boycott of the repeat presidential poll declared illegal.

This follows directions issued Tuesday from the court's deputy registrar, Dan ole Keiwa, indicating that the matter could be heard any time as from December 13.

"As the Supreme Court is engaged in hearing time bound petitions under Article 140 of the Constitution, I direct that this matter be heard by the whole court on a priority basis after December 13," said Mr Keiwa.

On November 7, Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang' referred the matter to the Chief Justice to issue final directions on how and when the case would proceed effectively before the whole bench.

Justice Ojwang' had termed the case urgent and one that needed to be determined by the whole bench.

Through lawyer Kibe Mungai, the MP wants the apex court to explain the question as to whether a fully or partially successful sabotage of a presidential election can affect the legality, legitimacy or validity of such an election.

Kenya

Supreme Court Hears Petition Against Uhuru Kenyatta Win

Supreme Court judges will this morning embark on a marathon hearing of two cases filed challenging the October 26 repeat… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.