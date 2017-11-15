Kenya: Long Wait for Case Against Electionl Boycott

Pokot South MP David Pkosing may have to wait longer before the Supreme Court hears and determines the case in which he seeks to have the Nasa boycott of the repeat presidential poll declared illegal.

This follows directions issued Tuesday from the court's deputy registrar, Dan ole Keiwa, indicating that the matter could be heard any time as from December 13.

"As the Supreme Court is engaged in hearing time bound petitions under Article 140 of the Constitution, I direct that this matter be heard by the whole court on a priority basis after December 13," said Mr Keiwa.

On November 7, Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang' referred the matter to the Chief Justice to issue final directions on how and when the case would proceed effectively before the whole bench.

Justice Ojwang' had termed the case urgent and one that needed to be determined by the whole bench.

Through lawyer Kibe Mungai, the MP wants the apex court to explain the question as to whether a fully or partially successful sabotage of a presidential election can affect the legality, legitimacy or validity of such an election.