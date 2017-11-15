Kenya: KPA Storm Cup Quarters But Equity Fall

Felmas Koranga Tuesday scored game-high 19 points as KPA beat Democratic Republic of Congo's DC Motema Pembe to reach the quarter-finals of women's Fiba Africa Basketball Club Championships here in Luanda. KPA won the Pool 'B' match played at Multiuso de Kilamba basketball courts 70-51.

KPA took a slender 34-29 halftime lead but broke off in a decisive second half performance, outscoring their opponents 36-22 points.

Gritty defence and good offensive execution paid dividends for KPA, who were clearly a class above their Congolese opponents.

Koranga, who has been KPA's stand-out player here, again dominated the boards yesterday, leading all players with 15 rebounds in the game which saw rookie Beryl Akoth give an assured performance with a defensive presence that troubled KPA's opponents.

Playmaker Natalie Akinyi controlled the game, scoring 13 points and Betty Kananu added 12 points for KPA who are now assured of at least a third-place finish in Pool 'B'. Cecile Nyoka and Cipy Loota scored 12 points apiece for Motema Pembe.

In a match played earlier, Equity Bank women faced baptism of fire in a 99-30 walloping by defending champions Inter Club from Angola in a one-sided game at the same venue.

Yesterday's was Equity third straight loss in the tournament, and the bankers have to beat Vital Club from Congo if they are to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Inter Club led 47-14 at halftime and totally dominated Equity, outscoring them 52-16 in the second half. Inter Club's Mitchel Michael top-scored with 24 points, and Erika Augustino added another 16 points for the hosts who scored 10 points from beyond the arc.