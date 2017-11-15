Mauritius: Health Ministry and Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh Formalise Collaboration

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life and the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, based in Scotland, formalising the collaborative endeavour between the two institutions to forge clinical partnership between physicians of Mauritius and Fellows of the College internationally, was signed yesterday in Port Louis.

The signatories were the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo, and the President of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburg, Professor Derek Bell. The Senior Chief Executive at the Ministry of Health and Quality Life, Mr Girish Gunesh, the British High Commissioner to Mauritius, Mr Keith Allan, and other personalities were present at the event.

In his address, the Minister Husnoo welcomed the establishment of collaboration between the two institutions which, he said, will alleviate the major problem of postgraduate medical training. He recalled that the signature of the MoU has been made possible following consultations with the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh which resulted in seats being offered in the United Kingdom (UK) to Mauritian public medical practitioners for postgraduate training in medical specialities.

According to Dr Husnoo, the collaboration between the two institutions will contribute to upgrade local health standards to international level. He expressed the wish for long-term collaboration with the College with a view to improving the quality of care provided to Mauritian patients.

For his part, Professor Bell stressed that the MoU signals an important step forward in the relationship, not only between Edinburg and Mauritius, but also UK and Scotland. "By working in partnership, we can achieve far better benefits for the patients," he stated, adding that the challenges faced such as maternal health issues, diabetes and other non-communicable diseases are similar. Speaking on the objectives of the MoU, Professor Bell underlined that the aim of developing such collaborative initiative is to improve postgraduate medical education, and that both parties will gain from the partnership.

Application by local medical practitioners

An Expression of Interest has been issued to local qualified medical practitioners to benefit from the training initiative. The list of qualified candidates will be submitted to the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh for the final selection of the candidates.

The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh in Scotland, which was set up in 1681, is a long established internationally recognised professional association with remit for clinical standards, medical training and professional excellence. The College offers support and placement for international trainees in high quality postgraduate training hospitals/ institutions across the UK through a Medical Training Initiative.