Uganda: Kayihura Sued Over Parliament Fracas

Three concerned citizens have petitioned court challenging the actions of the Inspector General of Government, in deploying policemen and military soldiers inside Parliament on 26th and 27th September, that was in excess of his authority.

Mawanda Sulaiman, Matovu Mark and Lubowa Henry have filed their grievance through Newmark Advocates, seeking for a declaration that the IGP's actions were illegal and carried out in his personal capacity.

They also want an injunction permanently restraining General Edward Kalekezi Kayihura from deploying police officers and military service men inside parliament.

Their suit follows a letter the Speaker of Parilament Rebecca Kadaga wrote to H.E the President, seeking for an explaination over the identity, mission and purpose of the unsolicited forces who were not part of the staff of the sergeant at arms, that entered the chamber and beatup Members of Parliament including those not suspended.

On the fateful date September 27, 2017 25 MPs were suspended by the Speaker for alleged misconduct after opposing the move by Igara County MP Rapheal Magezi to seek leave of parliament to prepare a private members bill to amend article 102(b) of the constitution.

They have listed the suspended MPs as witnesses to their case.