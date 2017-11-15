DRIKUS Coetzee won the seventh and last leg of the 2017 Windhoek Pedal Power (WPP) Road Cycling series on Sunday morning.

Coetzee beat a strong field of cyclists to clock two hours, two minutes and 33 seconds (2:02:33) in the Elite Men's race over 100km in the Döbra area, north of Windhoek.

Chiponeni 'Fiffy' Kashululu finished one minute and 10 seconds behind Coetzee, while Lotto Petrus came third in a time of 2:04:04.

Coetzee and Kashululu broke away from the leading peloton with 40km to go, and opened a gap of about three minutes.

With 8km left, Coetzee made his move, leaving Kashululu to try and catch up.

Coetzee, who had won the 2017 Navachab Gold Rush 70km Mountain Bike event on Saturday, was ecstatic, saying the previous day's race had given him a good warm up.

"I had no strategy at all, but I made sure that I kept in touch with the leading packs, close down all the breaks and not allow anyone to go away too far. I think I did that very well in the first half of the race," he told Nampa after the race.

Coetzee added that the Western Bypass section of the race had some strong headwinds at times, but that did not affect the riders as evidenced by the times they clocked.

Michelle Doman won the Elite Women's race in1:35:56, followed by Janine de Klerk in 1:42:24, while third place was taken by Wanette Meyer in 1:42:40.

The first race of the series took place on 22 January and was won by Till Drobisch.

Coetzee also won the second race on 29 January, while Joze Barth won the third race on 5 March. Team Get Graphics won the fourth race, a team time trial, while Jo-Joe Hamunyela won the fifth race on 24 September. Wynandt Gouws won the sixth race on 29 October.

Other distances in the series are 10km, 30km, 50km and 70km.

The full results of Sunday:

Elite Men

1. Drikus Coetzee 2:02:33

2. Chiponeni Kashululu 2:03:43

3. Petrus Lotto 2:04:04

Elite Women

1. Michelle Doman 1:35:56

2. Janine de Klerk 1:42:24

3. Wanette Meyer 1:42:40

Junior Men

1. Schalk van der Merwe 2:04:11

Junior Women

1. Tanya Mackensen 1:42:22

2. Steffanie Grossmann 1:42:22

Veteran Men

1. Fanie Steenkamp 2:04:13

2. Adriaan Maartens 2:04:15

3. Hans du Toit 2:04:22

Veteran Women

1. Annecke Steenkamp 1:38:11

2. Antje Tietz 1:38:47

3. Michaela Ham 1:42:16 - Nampa