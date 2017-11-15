Namibia: Geingob Promises Party Reforms

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has promised to reform Swapo companies and appoint a permanent secretary for the party to strengthen its financial and administrative capacity.

Geingob revealed his plans at Grootfontein on Sunday when he addressed Swapo members ahead of the party's congress scheduled for 24-26 November.

The reforms will be embarked on after the elective congress, where he will face former Prime Minister Nahas Angula and youth minister Jerry Ekandjo.

Although Geingob announced the reforms as part of his campaign, his rivals in "Team Swapo" said they had discussed the reforms in one of the central committee meetings already.

Swapo formed Kalahari Holdings in 1989, under which several companies involved in property, farming, media, fishing, transport, printing, security, healthcare and mining fall.

In 2015, however, several Swapo-owned businesses were reportedly in a financial fix, despite being given preference for state contracts for years. Geingob said the party would adopt measures that deal with prudent financial management to reduce wasteful expenditure, and that the party should receive "value for how resources are spent".

"Party companies will be restructured with a focus on effective governance, accountability and profitability," he said, adding that the reforms will include regular financial feedback and the timely preparation of financial audits.

Geingob also promised to improve Swapo's procurement policies to cater for party members first regarding tenders.He further aims to strengthen the relationship between government and the party by allowing the Swapo secretary general to attend Cabinet, and brief the party heads of department on resolutions taken. Plans to reform Swapo businesses have, however, been coming since 2015 when the party appointed new nominee shareholders.

The Namibian reported last year that as part of these reforms, former long-serving Kalahari Holdings' chairman Kalumbi Shangula was replaced by the poverty eradication minister's special adviser, Bience Gawanas.

Swapo information secretary Helmut Angula yesterday said Geingob's move was wrong because it was not his idea alone, but a central committee resolution.

"That is just opportunistic. Why did they not announce it before as it was part of the central committee resolutions and the politburo meetings?

"Why was it left out, and made to look like a one-man or two-man plan?" asked Angula.

"Team Swapo" has not yet presented their campaign strategy, apart from attacking Geingob.

Nahas Angula yesterday said they have not been attacking Geingob but reminding Swapo members about the importance of preserving the principles of the party, which he said has been lost under the current leadership.

Angula said he had presented his campaign position already in the form of a full-page advert which was published in Friday's Windhoek Observer and The Namibian last month.

"We are not accusing anybody. We are only saying that Swapo has been turned into something else that we do not know, and we aim to revive our party," Angula noted.