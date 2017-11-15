13 November 2017

Angola National Day

Washington — On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of Angola as you celebrate your 42nd year of independence on November 11.

This last year has brought tremendous change for the people of Angola, including historic elections and a new administration. As Angola works to strengthen its economy and work for security and democracy at home and in the region, know that the United States is your partner and friend in these efforts as we open a new chapter in our strategic partnership.

I am honored to wish all Angolans happiness on this important occasion.

