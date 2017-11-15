Francistown — Green Lovers came to Francistown on Saturday to shock Great North Tigers (GNT) with a 3-1 goal margin in the ongoing Debswana First Division North (FDN) League.

The loss came as a shock to Edward 'Pro' Leposo coached side as they have been doing well in the second tier league.

GNT, who came into the game on position two with 11 points, never thought Green Lovers, who came into the game on position six with nine points, would emerge victorious.

Green Lovers, who fielded a youthful side, opened the score sheet in the second minute of the game when Kesaobaka Ramotshwaedi beat GNT goalkeeper, Thatayaone Thandazela with a left footed scorcher.

Green Lovers continued to create chances, using their flanks well unlike their opponents who failed to stamp their authority in any area.

GNT's enterprising striker, Aobakwe 'Marobela' Mopaki was ruled offside in the 30th minute after he thought he had equalised for his side.

In the 37th minute, Rebaone Modisaotsile beat the GNT defence but saw his shot miss the target by a whisker. A minute later, he rounded off the GNT defence again and put his side two goals up to further send chills down the spines of the Leposo boys.

Leposo made a double substitution, taking out captain Buyani Kgomotso and replacing him with Maemo Sekepe and Mothibedi Tichana for Musi Tamokate.

In the second half, GNT tried to string passes but could not break the Green Lovers defence manned by the towering Ignitius Ramasala, who ensured that every move was thwarted.

Green Lovers made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute when the GNT defence failed to clear a floated ball into the box, giving Innocent Thobosi ample time and space to control and shot past Thandazela.

Green Lovers seemed home and dry and ran riot all over GNT, but could not increase the tally.

GNT got the consolation goal in the 80th minute when Thabo 'Drogba' Leposo managed to control inside the box and send Garetsosane the wrong way.

Green Lovers' Rebaone Modisaotsile rattled the crossbar in the 90th minute with a well taken free-kick. BOPA

