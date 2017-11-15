14 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe - Army Chief On Collision Course With Ruling Party

Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo on Tuesday issued a statement in response to the Zimbabwe Defence Force chief Constantino Chiwenga's statement on Monday. Chiwenga, who purportedly spoke on behalf of the army, expressed his displeasure at the purges in the ruling party and warned that the army would step in if it continued. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

In a statement, Zanu-PF spokesperson Simon Khaya-Moyo said, "The statement by Constantino Chiwenga purporting to speak on behalf of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) was not only surprising but was an outrageous vitiation of professional soldiership and his war-time record as a high-ranking freedom fighter entrusted with command responsibilities in a free and democratic Zimbabwe."

Khaya-Moyo said the statement by Chiwenga is not representative of the army but meant to disrupt national peace and stability.

"The said statement by General Chiwenga which was not signed and which did not represent the rest of the Command Element suggest treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection and violent challenge to the Constitutional Order," the statement reads.

Jonathan Moyo, a member of the Zanu-PF politburo and cabinet minister known for his revealing tweets, on Tuesday posted on Twitter saying, "Zanu-PF has spoken", tagging...

