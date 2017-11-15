Africa: Pneumonia Claims 1 Million African Kids Yearly

Dakar — CIVIL society organisations across Africa are advocating for governments to invest in immunisation and eradicate pneumonia. The disease kills nearly 1 million children in Africa per year. Organisations in some ten countries have met in Senegal where they called for more domestic financing to pneumonia vaccines, routine immunisation programmes and strengthening of health systems. The organisations that met under the auspices of the just-commemorated World Pneumonia Day are from Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Senegal and Uganda. "We need to raise more awareness and push our governments to increase local financing for immunization, improve the policies and expand coverage of routine immunization programs so that all children can benefit, because too many children continue to die from pneumonia," said Abdul Swaray from Children Advocacy Forum. Swaray said lives of more than 1 million children could be saved yearly if prevention and treatment interventions for pneumonia were widely introduced in the world's poorest countries especially in Africa and South Asia. Some countries like Kenya, Uganda and Zambia have developed district, state and national plans to intensify actions for the control of pneumonia.

However, efforts are still insufficient of the investments required to meet the Global Vaccine Action Plans and for the disease to be eradicated completely. - CAJ News