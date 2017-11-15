Congo-Kinshasa: Armed Rebel Groups Bring Education to Halt

Thirty-three people died on Sunday in a train accident of the National Railway Company of Congo in Buyofwe, a railway… Read more »

Kinshasa — ARMED groups are controlling around 80 percent of the Central African Republic, rendering the country unconducive for schooling. Unsafe or damaged schools, absent teachers and dangerous journeys to class are among the destructive ways that conflict is impacting the learning prospects of youngsters in the troubled country. The findings by the United Nations Children's Fund come ahead of the African Union - European Union Summit scheduled for the Ivory Coast at the end of the month. "What this survey shows is that conflict is blighting the lives and hopes of an enormous number of young Africans," said UNICEF representative, Mohamed Malick Fall. "At the same time, it demonstrates that for those same youth, the issues of education and peace are tied closely together." CAR is suffering conflict featuring rival Muslim sects and Christian extremists. The UNICEF survey also established conflict was also disrupting education in Chad, Nigeria and Uganda. Chad and Nigeria are beset by the Boko Haram terror groups while armed rebel groups are harassing Uganda.

