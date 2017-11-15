Mozambique: Incarceration Is Last Resort, Says Nyusi

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday declared that depriving citizens of their freedom should be the last resort of the criminal justice system.

He was speaking at the ceremony where he swore into office three new deputy ministers - Helena Kida, as Deputy Minister of the Interior, Joao Leopoldo da Costa, as Deputy Miniser of Health, and Celmira da Silva, as Deputy Minster of Land, Environment and Rural Development.

Nyusi took advantage of the ceremony to urge the police force to consolidate its relationship with the other bodies in the administration of justice, for the good of citizens, particularly those in conflict with the law.

“We want a police force that is more efficient, present on the ground, and with an immaculate public image”, said the President. “We want a competent and meticulous criminal investigation service which helps the judiciary clear up crimes in good time”.

He added that the police should not only act on events taking place outside of the law, but shiould anticipate them, preventing them from happening in the first place.

“Today, more than ever, we want a humanised police force, which poses no threat to the people”, Nyusi said. “We want a police force that assists Mozambicans or foreign citizens who are in our country, without any discrimination”.

Turning to another area that falls under the Interior Minister, Nyusi stressed that identification and travel documents must be issued in a secure and viable manner. He was speaking after the government cancelled the contract with the Belgian company Semlex Europe, which ended its activities on 30 September.

Semlex had been hired in 2009 to produce identity cards, passports, identification and residence documents for foreigners (DIREs) and frontier visas. The contract was given to Semlex by the previous government, under President Armando Guebuza, without any public tender, in violation of Mozambique's procurement norms.

The government terminated the contract after an audit found Semlex in violation of the contract. It had proved unable to produce documents in good time and with the quality demanded by the government.

A new contract will be awarded, and the company awarded the highest score in a tender in August was the Mozambican subsidiary of the German company Muhlbauer ID Services.

Before a new contract take effect, the production of documents is entirely in the hands of the Interior Ministry.

Turning to Celmira da Silva, who was previously governor of the northern province of Cabo Delgado, Nyusi warned “depending on how we use it, land can be transformed into a solution for all our problems, or it can contribute to the end of all our dreams and projects”.

“Nothing justifies slowing down our measures for the careful management of our land”, said the President. “Development should not come at the cost of the frenzied destruction of our riches. It is time that we showed with facts how much we earn as a country through the exploitations of the wealth of our land”.