South Africa: Mid-Year France Series Win 'Means Nothing'

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee knows that the 3-0 series win over France in June means nothing now.

The Boks were by far the better side during that series as they cruised to wins in Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg to suggest that 2017 was going to be a far healthier year for Springbok rugby.

Unfortunately, the wheels have fallen off since then and this past Saturday's 38-3 loss to Ireland in Dublin has left Coetzee and the Boks on the ropes once more.

They could do with a win against France in Paris on Saturday, but Coetzee knows that this challenge will be much different to anything his side faced in June.

"It's definitely not going to be the French side that toured South Africa earlier this year," Coetzee said.

"There are a lot of players who are playing well in the side at the moment. We have to prepare for a much-improved French side and that's the bottom line."

Coetzee watched France lose 38-18 to the All Blacks on Saturday, but he is not reading anything into that result either.

"They've got a powerful scrum, a good maul and we have to make sure we can deal with that," he said.

"The focus is purely on us for this week and what we've learnt from last week and how much we want to get better.

"The French will always be a threat at home and we've got a lot of respect for them. The Inbound series is history."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 21:45 (SA time).

