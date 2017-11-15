Somalia: Suicide Car Bomb Hits AMISOM Convoy Near Mogadishu

At least one person was confirmed dead, and several wounded after a car bomb blast struck a military convoy transporting African Union forces near Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

A witness said a Toyota Noah packed with explosives was detonated at AMISOM armored vehicles while passing through Garasabaley village, on Mogadishu-Afgoye road.

A passer-by civilian died in the blast and several sustained injuries, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone from the area.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the suicide explosion on AU forces, but, local authorities blamed Al Shabaab for being behind the carnage.

AMISOM, however, has yet released any statement regarding the attack.