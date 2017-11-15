South Africa: Rugby World Cup 2023 Announcement, 15 Nov

press release

Government high powerful delegation headed by Deputy President Ramaphosa, Minister of Sport and Recreation TW Nxesi and SARU President Mark Alexander has travelled to London where the final announcement on whether South Africa will host the 2023 Rugby World Cup will be made.

Subsequently two weeks ago, our country's bid in London was named as the "clear leader" and "unanimous" choice by the Rugby World Cup board to host the tournament whilst contenders France and Ireland were rated second and third respectively.

The final decision now rests with 26 World Rugby Council members who will collectively exercise 39 votes which among them a simple majority will be required to secure South Africa as the host Country. The most important voting process will be conducted in a secret ballot on Wednesday, 15 November 2017.

The announcement is scheduled for approximately 15h00 (SA time) and will be broadcast live on SuperSport (Channel 201) The Government therefore takes this opportunity to urge members of the public and the media this Wednesday (15 November) to wear green in support of the Rugby world Cup 2023 announcement and further, invite media and the public to the public viewing area to come witness the announcement of the preferred host country.

Issued by: Sport and Recreation South Africa