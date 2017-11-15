Somalia: Rwanda Sends Medical Relief to Somalia

The government of Somalia has expressed gratitude over a consignment of medical relief delivered yesterday by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Claude Nikobisanzwe.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said that the charity act follows last month's horrific terror attack in Zobe District of Mogadishu town which has left over 250 people dead.

During the reception of the relief by Abdinasir Saeed Musse, the Deputy Minister of Internal Security and Amb Ali Mohamed Ali, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Nikobisanzwe said that Rwanda has been saddened and touched by the atrocity that happened two weeks ago.

"The donation of medicine is a humble contribution from Rwanda to Somalia's efforts to rebuild the health system," Nikobisanzwe.

The relief that was received at Aden Ade International Airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu consisted varied medical supplies weighing ten tonnes.

"Rwanda is also ready to share experience with Somalia in many areas including of public order and health among others," he added.

On behalf of the Somali government and people of Somalia, the country's said thanked the government of Rwanda and their people for the brotherly support.

"This support responds to the tragedy that had happened on 14th October. I would also like to thank Ministers Louise Mushikiwabo and Diane Gashumba of cause the Ministry of Health of Rwanda for the efforts put till today," Somali Minister of Health, Fawziya Abaikar Nur said in a tweet.

The deadliest single blast in this country caused by a massive truck explosion killed more than 300 and wounded over 600 other.

No group has yet officially claimed the responsibility for the attack thought Somali government blamed Al Shabaab militia.