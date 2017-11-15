South Africa: Esidimeni Arbitration Finally Putting Pressure On the State Culprits

analysis

The Life Esidimeni arbitration has revealed brutal accounts of how relatives of patients suffered at their loved ones' deaths. Finally, they can look forward to seeing the key architects of the fatal move cross-examined. By GREG NICOLSON.

"There is a trail of events in this situation that defies comprehension. Vulnerable, dependent, poor people were virtually tortured to death. And if that did not matter to the officials of the department, they compounded the matter by treating the victims of their decisions - the families - with the utmost contempt and disregard for their pain, dignity, and humanity."

So reads the affidavit that psychoanalyst and clinical psychologist Coralie Trotter submitted to the health ombudsman after working with a team of 19 other clinicians to assess the impact of the Gauteng health department's fatal decision to move 1,700 patients out of Life Esidimeni.

Lawyers for the provincial government tried to bar Trotter's damning testimony at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings this week, where it was revealed a total of 143 patients have died as a result of the department's Gauteng Mental Health Marathon Project, but she was allowed to proceed.

As the arbitration continues and more evidence emerges that could lead to...