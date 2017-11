A man was killed and another injured when they were struck by lightning on a construction site on a golf course in Parys on Tuesday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the men were struck as they sought shelter after leaving the construction site.

The deceased, believed to be in his 40s, was declared dead when paramedics arrived at the scene, Meiring said in a statement.

The second man was found with minor injuries.

