14 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Vote Counting Ongoing in Somaliland After a 'Peaceful' Poll

Polling stations in the breakaway region of Somaliland were closed by 6pm local time. Vote counting is now underway to determine who will succeed outgoing President Ahmed Silanyo.

International observers announced after at the close of time that the presidential elections were largely peaceful with no major incidents reported.

Earlier there had been concern over tension in the disputed regions of Soil, Ayn and Sanaag where neighbouring Puntland had sent troops to stop the voting exercise. Voting however went on without a hitch in the regions.

