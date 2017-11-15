Sudan: Minister of Water Resources - Electricity Is Distributed According to Its Production Sites

Khartoum — The Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity Muataz Musa explained, in a response to an enquiry by National Assembly's member Abdullah Ali Masar on the electricity distribution standards in the national grid, that electricity has been distributed from its production location to the nearby areas firstly and then to the remote areas (from Merowe, Khartoum and then the west states).

The minister said, in the Assembly's Tuesday sitting chaired by its Deputy Speaker Badria Suleiman on Al-Fula Electricity Station Project; which has been stopped and not implemented, that an additional station was established through finance from Arab funds. He pointed out that efforts have been exerted to connect the states of Darfur and Kordofan to the National Grid of Electricity with funding from the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank and the Arab Fund for Development.

For his part, the State Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Engineer Al-Sadiq Fadlallah said, in response to a question forwarded by the MP Ali Abdul-Rahman Mohamed on the provision of the harvest inputs for the agricultural season of 2017, that the needs of sackcloth amounted to 100, 000 bales and currently only 5,000 bales are available, expecting arrival of 200,000 bales from the state of Bangladesh. With regard to the stores and silos to store crops, the minister said it was the job of the Agricultural Bank and the Ministry of Commerce. The questions were transferred to the concerned parties in parliament.