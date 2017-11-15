Sudanese-Ugandan Economic Forum Approves Economic Partnerships to Develop Bilateral Relations

Kampala — The Forum of Partners between Sudanese and Ugandan Businessmen, which held Tuesday at the Ugandan Ministry of Finance, endorsed understandings in investment fields and partnerships to develop economic relations between Sudan and Uganda.

The forum stressed the importance of activating the strategic economic partnerships between the two countries, commending holding of an economic conference in Khartoum that includes businessmen from both countries and Arab investors.

During the forum, several investment opportunities were reviewed as well as the laws and regulations encourage help investment.

The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Abdul-Latif al-Ajaimi, who headed the Sudanese side, said that the economic relations between Sudan and Uganda have been progressing in the right direction and investing in economic projects for the benefits of the two peoples.

Dr. al-Ajaimi described President Al-Bashir's visit to Uganda as fruitful and touched all issues. "Sudan and Uganda are the land of agricultural investment, which requires transformation of agricultural products into processing industries to achieve value added," he said.

The forum, which was addressed by the Ugandan Finance Minister, discussed areas of investment in minerals, gas, coffee, tea, industries, transport, fruits, leather, cotton, health, education, medicines, transportation and roads as well as the establishment of a free Sudanese-Ugandan free zone.

The Ugandan side reviewed the investment advantages in his country, stressing that security and stability are available alongside existing of land and tax facilities.