Sudan: Dr. Dirar Meets Belarussian Central Bank Governor

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Abdul-Rahman Mohamed Dirar has stressed the strength of economic relations between Sudan and Belarus, which he described as distinguished and growing in all sectors.

Dr. Dirar said, during a meeting Tuesday with the Governor of the Belarusian Central Bank and his accompanying delegation on a visit to the country these days, that the Belarussian Development Bank has continued to facilitate the process of Belarusian and Sudanese exports, stressing the continuation of economic cooperation between the two countries and pushing it further horizons, pointing to the availability of political will to the leaderships of both countries. .

The meeting discussed the provision of Belarus for agricultural equipment and fertilizers beside the construction of silos.

The Minister pointed to the availability of guarantees from the Ministry of Finance and Agricultural Bank, stressing the importance of encouraging the Sudanese and Belarusian private sector and implementing what was agreed upon during the visit on the ground.

For his part, the governor of the Central Bank of Belarus stressed continuation of economic cooperation with Sudan in all economic aspects, especially in the banking field, in addition to the encouragement of Belarusian companies to invest in agricultural and strategic projects in Sudan. He hoped that the visit would achieve the desired goals to serve the interests of the peoples of both countries.