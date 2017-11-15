Sudan: Deputy U.S. Secretary of State to Begin Visit to Sudan On Thursday

Khartoum — The United States' Deputy Secretary of State, John Joseph Sullivan, is due start nextThursday, a two-day visit to Sudan during which he will hold bilateral talks with the Sudanese side on the joint issues and resumption of the second phase of the direct dialogue between Khartoum and Washington.

The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghanduour, said in a press statement Tuesday that the program of the US official's visit includes holding a number of meetings with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, besides a joint meeting between the delegations of the two countries to discuss the pending issues and the files concerning the previous dialogue.

The minister added that the US official will meet with religious men, representatives of civil society organizations, political parties and youths.