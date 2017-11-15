14 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Deputy U.S. Secretary of State to Begin Visit to Sudan On Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The United States' Deputy Secretary of State, John Joseph Sullivan, is due start nextThursday, a two-day visit to Sudan during which he will hold bilateral talks with the Sudanese side on the joint issues and resumption of the second phase of the direct dialogue between Khartoum and Washington.

The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghanduour, said in a press statement Tuesday that the program of the US official's visit includes holding a number of meetings with officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, besides a joint meeting between the delegations of the two countries to discuss the pending issues and the files concerning the previous dialogue.

The minister added that the US official will meet with religious men, representatives of civil society organizations, political parties and youths.

Sudan

Court to Hear President Bashir Arrest Case

The International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) will Wednesday hear an application aimed at arresting Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.