14 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Uganda: President Bashir Returns Home From Uganda

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Tuesday returned to Khartoum following a two day state visit to Uganda where he held talks with his counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, focusing on peace, security in the region and peace in south Sudan in particular.

The president was received at Khartoum airport by the First Vice President Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih and a number of other senior government officials.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, pointed out in statements upon return of the president that the visit to Uganda was historic and opens new page in the bilateral relations between Khartoum and Kampala.

"This is a historic visit by all means and it will have its impact on the region as a whole, given the weight of the two countries" Professor Ghandour said.

He said the two heads of state held talks that focused on issues of mutual interests as well as the bilateral relations and means of boosting them in the various fields and that they also discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He said president Bashir and President Museveni also discussed efforts exerted to achieve peace and stability in South Sudan.

He said the two presidents discussed peace and security in the lakes region and other international issues, adding that they also agreed to revive the peace process in south Sudan as led by the IGAD.

He said the ministers on both sides held talks covering trade and economy as well as increasing the pace of trade exchange and its value.

He referred to the economic forum held in the presence of the two heads of state.

