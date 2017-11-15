Malawi: Macoha Staff Trained On Child Safety

Salima — Malawi Council for the Handicapped (Macoha) has instituted Child Safety Guidelines for children with disabilities as one way of improving service deliver by the field staff and volunteers.

Speaking in an interview with MANA Monday on the sidelines of a training workshop for field staff for the central region, in Salima, Executive Director for Macoha, Peter Ngomwa said the Safety Guidelines were developed to ensure that Macoha staff observes the best safety standards' when dealing with children with disabilities.

"We orienting our staff on the child safety guidelines for children with disabilities. The document was formulated to equip our staff and volunteers with child safety skills they should apply in the course of their job," he pointed out.

Ngomwa said that Macoha as a regulatory body needs to set good example and standards as it promotes the welfare of people with disabilities.

Community Based Management (CBM) Programmes Officer, Frank Maliko said CBM has put the Child Safety guidelines as a prerequisite for funding its partner organizations.

"It is true that CBM is funding the whole process of formulating and dissemination of the Child safety for children with disabilities, it is our precondition for funding our partners," he pointed out

Maliko said that CBM believes that if all partners implementing programs that support people with disabilities adopt Safety guidelines, cases of injuries would reduce.

The formulation and the implementation of the guidelines are funded by CBM, an international organization that funds programs supporting people with disabilities.

About 370 MACOHA staff across the country will be oriented on the safety guidelines.