Uganda: Sudanese - Uganda Economic Forum Affirm Importance of Economic Partnerships for Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Kampala — The Forum of Sudanese and Ugandan Businessmen, which was held Tuesday in Kampala, Uganda, has reached mutual understandings in the issue of investment and engaging in partnerships for enhancing the economic relations between Sudan and Uganda.

The forum has affirmed the importance of reactivating the strategic economic partnerships between the two countries.

The Sudanese - Ugandan Businessmen Forum has welcomed the idea of convening a joint economic conference in Khartoum with participation of Sudanese, Ugandan and Arab investors.

The forum has reviewed various fields of investment in the two countries and the laws and regulations organizing investment.

The Minister of Agriculture, Abdul-Latif Al-Ejaimi, who chaired the Sudanese side at the forum, said that the economic relations between Sudan and Uganda are progressing in the right track and expected to result in the implementation of successful joint economic projects.

The minister has described the visit of President Al-Bashir to Uganda as fruitful and tackled all issues.

He said that both Sudan and Uganda as lands for agricultural investment, stressing the importance of transferring the agricultural products to processing industry to realize added value.

The forum, which was addressed by the Ugandan Minister of Finance, has discussed the opportunities of investment in the fields of minerals, gas, tea, industry, transport, fruits, leather, cotton, health, education, medicines, communications, roads as well as establishment of a Sudanese - Uganda free trade zone.

The Ugandan side has given a briefing about the advantages and facilities given for investment in their country.