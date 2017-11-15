Uganda: Khartoum and Kampala to Organize Joint Investment Conference in Khartoum

Entebbe — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, have agreed on holding a joint Sudanese - Ugandan investment conference in Khartoum in a date to be fixed later.

This was expressed in the joint communique which was issued by the end of the visit of President Al-Bashir to Uganda.

The joint communique was signed by the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, and his Ugandan counterpart, Okello Oreym.

Meanwhile, the two Presidents have exchanged views on the regional security and the need to reactivate the agreement for solving South Sudan crisis through the bilateral efforts and the IGAD.

Presidents Al-Bashir and Museveni have called for support to the African Union's mission in Somalia and the Somali state's institutions, especially the security sector, and helping the Somali government shoulder up its responsibilities for reaching peace.

The two presidents have underscored importance of the cooperation between the two countries through their standards and metrology institutions.

They welcomed the selection of TARCO Aviation Company to launch direct flights between Khartoum and Entebbe.