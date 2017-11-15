14 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Meets Nigerian Ambassador to Khartoum

Khartoum — The assistant of the president of the republic, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress Party for the Party's Affairs, engineer, Ibrahime Mahmoud, discussed with the Nigerian ambassador to Khartoum ways to enhance cooperation between the ruling parties in the two countries, for the development of common interests.

The Ambassador of Nigeria to the Sudan, Mwa Naban Maman, noted in press statements, following the meeting at the Republican Palace with President Assistant that the Sudan and Nigeria have much experience that they can exchange in different fields for the benefit of the two governments and peoples.

The indicated that the meeting has tackled the cooperation in the economic, and education fields, and the ways for implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries, referring to the eternal relations between Sudan and Nigeria.

