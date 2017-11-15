14 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Govt, Belarus Underlined Willingness to Cooperate in Environment Field

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudan and the state of Belarus have announced readiness to cooperate in all fields of environment, and the exchange of expertise , especially in the field of environment's international laws.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Environment and Rural Development, during his meeting, Tuesday, with visiting Belarusian environment Minister, expressed readiness of the ministry to cooperate with Belarusian in all environment different fields.

The Belarusian minister, has asserted keenness of his country to cooperate with the Sudan in the environment's different fields, and to exchange expertise especially in the field of water, and pollution.

Sudan

Court to Hear President Bashir Arrest Case

The International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) will Wednesday hear an application aimed at arresting Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.