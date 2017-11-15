Sudan: Govt, Belarus Underlined Willingness to Cooperate in Environment Field

Khartoum — The Sudan and the state of Belarus have announced readiness to cooperate in all fields of environment, and the exchange of expertise , especially in the field of environment's international laws.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Environment and Rural Development, during his meeting, Tuesday, with visiting Belarusian environment Minister, expressed readiness of the ministry to cooperate with Belarusian in all environment different fields.

The Belarusian minister, has asserted keenness of his country to cooperate with the Sudan in the environment's different fields, and to exchange expertise especially in the field of water, and pollution.