14 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud and Dr. Salauddin Review Political Situation

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, Tuesday received in his office at the Republican Palace the Chairman of the Reform Movement, Dr. Ghazi Salahuddin, and discussed the political developments in the country and means of enhancing the political work for achieving honest elections in the year 2020.

In a press statement after the meeting, Dr. Salahuddin said that he discussed with the Assistant of the President a number of proposals for reactivating the political work and encouraging merger of the political parties so as to be more efficient and ready for a coming fair and honest elections.

He indicated that these proposals will be subjected to consultation and discussion and will be transferred to the other political parties toward realizing a sound political, economic and social reform.

Sudan

