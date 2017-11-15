East Africa: Meetings of Regional Committee for Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, and Crimes Against Humanity Kick Off in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Regional Committee for Prevention of Genocide, War's Rrimes, Crimes against Humanity and all types of discrimination, of the Organization of International Conference of Great Lakes launched its 10 th meeting, Tuesday morning in Khartoum.

The meeting which will continue till 15 of current November aims at formation of the work plan that will rule the committee's work during coming period, and drafting of rules of the organizations work procedures.

The meeting will hear to the reports of the representatives of the member states on the progress achieved by the states of the Lake's Region in implementation of provisions of the Lake's Protocol for the prevention of genocide, and to inspect what have been accomplished of the legal framework of the protocol.

The opening sitting of the meetings was addressed by ambassador abdul-Ghani al-Naiem, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who asserted the role being played by the committee, indicating the Sudan support to the committee's programs.

It is worth noting that the committee, had been established in 2010 in implementation of a protocol approved by the head of states of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in the year 2006 includes 12 states and the Sudan, and targets the prevention and the punishment of the genocide, wars' crimes, and the crimes against humanity.