Sudan: Hassabo Chairs Meeting for Collection of Weapons At Displacement Camps

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, Tuesday chaired at the Republican Palace a meeting for discussing the process of collecting weapons at the displaced camps, top of them is Kalma camp, in presence of the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Adam Al-Fekki, and delegation of UNAMID which was headed by its chairman.
In a press statement, the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, said that the meeting has discussed means of collecting weapons at the displacement camps, especially Kalma camp, besides the general plan for confiscating the unlicensed weapons.