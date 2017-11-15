14 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Uganda: Sudan and Uganda Sign Memo of Understanding in Education Field

Entebbe — Sudan and Uganda have signed by the end of the talks between them a memo of understanding in the field of higher education and scientific research.

The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the Uganda President, Yoweri Museveni, have attended the signing of the memo of understanding at the Presidential Palace in Entebbe and directed their ministers to implement the agreements which were signed by the two countries.

The memo of understanding deals with providing scholarships for Ugandan students at the International University of Africa.

