Sudan: Bakri Informed On Preparations for School Tournament in Kassala

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Tuesday the Minister of Education, Asia Mohamed Abdalla, and reviewed the ongoing preparations for launching the 27th National School Tournament in Kassala State.

In a press statement, the minister said that she informed the First Vice - President and National Prime Minister on the outcome of her recent visit to Kassala State, accompanied by the Minister of Health, for getting informed on the preparations for the school tournament and the health conditions in the state.

She hoped that the 27th National School Tournament in Kassala State will be a distinguished one.