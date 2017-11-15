14 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Receives Nigerian Ambassador

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic and Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for the Party's Affairs, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Ambassador of Nigeria to Sudan and discussed means of strengthening the cooperation between the ruling parties in the two countries.

In a press statement after the meeting, the Nigerian President said that Sudan and Nigeria have experiences in various fields that they can exchange for the benefit of the two governments and peoples.

He indicated that the meeting has reviewed the cooperation between Sudan and Nigeria in the economic and education domains as well as implementation of the agreements which were signed between the two countries, appreciating firmness of the Sudanese - Nigerian relations.

