Burundi: ICC Probes Grave Crimes in the Country

Bujumbura — THE decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate in Burundi gives victims hope those responsible for grave crimes over the past two years could be held to account. ICC is opening a probe following unchecked abuses, which include rape, torture and executions blamed on government forces and youths aligned to the ruling National Council for the Defense of Democracy - Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD - FDD) of President Pierre Nkurunziza. ICC prosecutors have also identified murder and attempted murder, imprisonment or severe deprivation of liberty and forced disappearance among other violations. "ICC involvement means victims in Burundi and their families may one day see those responsible brought to justice," said Param-Preet Singh, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch (HRW). In late April 2015, the announcement by that Nkurunziza would run for a third term ignited protests in the capital, Bujumbura, and later in other locations. Members of the ruling party's youth league, the Imbonerakure, and government security forces, particularly the national intelligence service have killed and tortured scores of opposition political party members and other perceived opponents since the start of the crisis. Thousands have fled the East African country, which recently withdrew from ICC after 13 years as a state party. Singh said the investigation signals that ICC withdrawal does not shield a government from scrutiny in human rights violations. "The role of the ICC cannot be negated, leaving horrific abuses forgotten in darkness."

