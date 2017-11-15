Sudan: Emmanuel Amunike On Contract to Train Khartoum FC

Nigerian football legend Emmanuel Amunike has sealed a coaching contract with the Sudanese Khartoum al-Watani Football Club.

Mr. Amunike on Sunday started coaching his new team amid a wide euphoria from the public, the media and the club fans.

Amunike's CV says that he was born on 25 December 1970 in Eziobodo, Nigeria.

He played 27 times for Nigeria, scoring nine goals. He was part of the team that participated at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States, a first-ever for the African country, scoring against Bulgaria (3-0 group stage win) and Italy (1-2 round-of-16 loss). Also in that year, he helped the Super Eagles win the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, eventually being voted African Footballer of the Year.

Additionally, the left winger played all the games at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, scoring the winning goal in the final as the national team won the gold medal. Knee problems kept him out of the 1998 World Cup.

At the club level Amunike played for such prestigious clubs as Barcelona of Spain, Sporting Lisbona of Portugal and the Egyptian Zamalik.

Following a training session for his team Sunday Amunike told his players that he was happy to train in Sudan. "I am very happy to see you and it is my hope that we all of us work hard in the next season," he said.

"I have just come to learn that the team has to play two matches outside its playground and I wish you every success in these two clashes," he said, in reference to the team's upcoming matches against Alwadi and almirrikh teams of Nyala City in the far West of Sudan.

"I expect you to fight hard to collect all six points in Nyala in order to secure a place in next season's African contests," he said.

"I am quite sure you will do a great job in Nyala," he added.

The Khartoum Club, sponsored by the country's state security, now ranks fourth in the ongoing Sudanese premier league contest.