Somalia: Assailants Hurl Grenade At Security Checkpoint in Mogadishu

Assailants believed to be Al Shabaab militants were reported to have hurled a grenade bomb at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday morning.

A witness has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the attack was targeted UAE-trained soldiers at a barracks in Kawo-Gudey vicinity in Dharkenley district.

An elderly woman has been slightly wounded by the blast.

The security forces cordoned off the area around the explosion site, and detained a suspect in the grenade attack, according to the eyewitness.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the assault in Mogadishu which was the latest in series of incidents in the seaside capital over the past few years.