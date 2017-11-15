Eritrea: Material Support to Mentally and Physically Impaired Citizens

The UN Security Council has been discussing, in these past days, the "renewal of the sanctions on Eritrea". A draft… Read more »

The school for the mentally and physically impaired citizens in Assab provides educational service to 28 students, according to ERINA report.

Speaking at the handing over event, the D. G. of Social Services in the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Humed Sur Ali commending the nationals residing in Holland for their contribution called on other nationals to follow their footsteps.

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.