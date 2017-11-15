Eritrea: Material Support to Mentally and Physically Impaired Citizens

Assab — Eritrean nationals residing in Holland contributed material support to mentally and physically impaired citizens in Assab.
The material support includes cloths, household materials as well as teaching and entertainment materials.
Speaking at the handing over event, the D. G. of Social Services in the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Humed Sur Ali commending the nationals residing in Holland for their contribution called on other nationals to follow their footsteps.
The school for the mentally and physically impaired citizens in Assab provides educational service to 28 students, according to ERINA report.